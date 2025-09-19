Sovran Advisors LLC Has $1.15 Million Position in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Sovran Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 521 shares during the quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 420.7% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. IFS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 119.6% in the 1st quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $636,480.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 1,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,960. This represents a 77.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total value of $59,362,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,403,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,102,023.50. The trade was a 21.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

CVX stock opened at $158.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $274.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $155.23 and a 200-day moving average of $148.98. Chevron Corporation has a 12-month low of $132.04 and a 12-month high of $168.96.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $44.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.59 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 7.02%.Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were issued a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, July 18th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on Chevron from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Chevron from $192.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.05.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

