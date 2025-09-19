Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Indra Sistemas S.A. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ISMAY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.74 and traded as low as $20.12. Indra Sistemas shares last traded at $20.28, with a volume of 1,414 shares trading hands.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Indra Sistemas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Indra Sistemas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.54.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were paid a $0.0882 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 42.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 9th. Indra Sistemas’s payout ratio is presently 6.78%.

Indra Sistemas, SA operates as a technology and consulting company for aerospace, defense, and mobility business worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Defence, Air Traffic, Mobility, and Minsait. It offers Mova Consulting for planing and designing transport infrastructures; Mova Collect for ticketing, tolling, and back office applications; Mova Traffic for building traffic management and control solutions; Mova Protect for protection of businesses and people; Mova Experience; Mova Comms for connecting the transportation ecosystem with personalized communication solutions; Mova Care that provides infrastructure operation and maintenance, technology operation and maintenance, and transportation services operation and maintenance; and In-Mova Space, a technological mobility and infrastructure management platform.

