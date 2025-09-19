Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI Shares Sold by Sovran Advisors LLC

Sovran Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,471 shares during the period. Sovran Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $327.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $315.39 and its 200-day moving average is $293.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $536.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $236.42 and a 12-month high of $328.27.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

