West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources (CVE:WHY) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (CVE:WHY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.40 and traded as high as C$0.47. West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources shares last traded at C$0.45, with a volume of 488,668 shares changing hands.
West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -87.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$47.81 million, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 2.29.
About West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources
West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in British Columbia, Canada. The company explores for gold, nickel, silica, and magnesium deposits. Its flagship property is its 100% owned Record Ridge property comprising 29 contiguous mineral claims, eight crown-granted claims, and one privately owned claim covering an area of 8,972 hectares located near southwest of the city of Rossland, British Columbia.
