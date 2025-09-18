WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-China Fund (NYSEARCA:XC) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-China Fund (NYSEARCA:XC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 10,000 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the August 15th total of 12,800 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 11,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Based on an average daily volume of 11,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-China Fund Price Performance

XC opened at $35.09 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 0.95. WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-China Fund has a one year low of $26.58 and a one year high of $35.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Noble Wealth Management PBC grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-China Fund by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC now owns 52,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-China Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $760,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-China Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,194,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-China Fund by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 153,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,556,000 after buying an additional 29,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-China Fund by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 92,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-China Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-China Fund (XC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of emerging market companies that meet certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. The fund excludes Chinese companies and state-owned enterprises.

