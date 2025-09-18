Princess Private Equity (LON:PEY) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Princess Private Equity (LON:PEY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 10.16 ($0.14) and traded as high as GBX 10.65 ($0.15). Princess Private Equity shares last traded at GBX 10.60 ($0.14), with a volume of 193,286 shares.

Princess Private Equity Trading Up 0.5%

The company has a market capitalization of £7.40 million, a P/E ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 10.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 9.91.

About Princess Private Equity

Princess Private Equity Holding Limited specializes in private equity and debt investments in non-public companies or assets through privately negotiated transactions. The fund invests in primary and secondary fund investments, direct investments, and listed private equity. It makes private equity investments in buyout, venture capital, and special situation and private debt investments in mezzanine, second lien, or senior debt investments.

