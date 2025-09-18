Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) Receives “Buy” Rating from BTIG Research

BTIG Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. BTIG Research currently has a $87.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MNPR. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Monopar Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on Monopar Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Monopar Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Monopar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.75.

Get Monopar Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MNPR

Monopar Therapeutics Stock Performance

MNPR stock opened at $66.64 on Monday. Monopar Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $68.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.01 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.45.

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.12. As a group, analysts predict that Monopar Therapeutics will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Monopar Therapeutics news, Director Christopher M. Starr sold 16,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $672,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,920. This trade represents a 76.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chandler Robinson sold 16,800 shares of Monopar Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $672,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 73,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,938,880. This trade represents a 18.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,504 shares of company stock worth $1,700,160 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Monopar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,694,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Monopar Therapeutics by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 48,379 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monopar Therapeutics by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Monopar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $673,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Monopar Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $377,000. 1.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monopar Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is Validive, a clonidine hydrochloride mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the prevention of chemoradiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with oropharyngeal cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Monopar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monopar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.