Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Benchmark

Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Benchmark to $21.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

UNCY has been the topic of several other reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Unicycive Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. HC Wainwright raised Unicycive Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Unicycive Therapeutics Stock Performance

UNCY stock opened at $4.04 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.43. Unicycive Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.87.

Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.18. Equities analysts forecast that Unicycive Therapeutics will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNCY. Vivo Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 11,370,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,537,000 after buying an additional 1,400,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics by 142.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 58,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 34,183 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics by 11,698.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 21,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.42% of the company’s stock.

About Unicycive Therapeutics

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis; and UNI 494, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treatment of acute kidney injury.

