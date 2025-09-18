Brooklyn FI LLC Raises Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF $SCZ

Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,385 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Brooklyn FI LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Brooklyn FI LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $7,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 96.8% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 53.7% in the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $81,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $77.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $56.64 and a one year high of $77.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.84.

