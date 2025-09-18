LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) versus Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) Financial Survey

Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Free Report) and LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Nortech Systems and LightPath Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nortech Systems -2.74% -9.55% -4.33% LightPath Technologies -30.18% -41.68% -19.01%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Nortech Systems and LightPath Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nortech Systems 0 0 0 0 0.00 LightPath Technologies 0 1 4 0 2.80

Valuation & Earnings

LightPath Technologies has a consensus price target of $5.38, indicating a potential downside of 19.66%. Given LightPath Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe LightPath Technologies is more favorable than Nortech Systems.

This table compares Nortech Systems and LightPath Technologies”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nortech Systems $128.13 million 0.20 -$1.29 million ($1.17) -7.95 LightPath Technologies $31.73 million 9.37 -$8.01 million ($0.26) -25.73

Nortech Systems has higher revenue and earnings than LightPath Technologies. LightPath Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nortech Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.1% of Nortech Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.3% of LightPath Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.0% of Nortech Systems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of LightPath Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Nortech Systems has a beta of 0.16, suggesting that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LightPath Technologies has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

LightPath Technologies beats Nortech Systems on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nortech Systems

Nortech Systems Incorporated provides design and manufacturing solutions for electromedical devices, electromechanical systems, assemblies, and components in the United States, Mexico, and China. It offers a range of technical and manufacturing, and support services, including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management, and post-market services. The company also provides manufacturing and engineering services for medical devices, printed circuit board assemblies, wire and cable assemblies, and higher-level electromechanical assemblies. In addition, it offers engineering and repair services. The company serves original equipment manufacturers in the medical, aerospace and defense, and industrial markets through business development teams and independent manufacturers' representatives. Nortech Systems Incorporated was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Maple Grove, Minnesota.

About LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other sectors. The company sells its products directly to customers in Europe and Asia. LightPath Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

