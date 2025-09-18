Brooklyn FI LLC Boosts Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF $IWV

Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF comprises approximately 7.0% of Brooklyn FI LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Brooklyn FI LLC owned approximately 0.17% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $27,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWV. SCS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,902,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,393,000 after buying an additional 157,444 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 46.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 918,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,657,000 after acquiring an additional 289,579 shares in the last quarter. UNC Management Company Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. UNC Management Company Inc. now owns 577,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 501,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,347,000 after purchasing an additional 6,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 333,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,757 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Trading Down 0.1%

IWV opened at $374.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $363.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $338.79. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $273.60 and a 12-month high of $376.41.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.