Brooklyn FI LLC Increases Stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF $SCHC

Brooklyn FI LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 118,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,299 shares during the period. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Brooklyn FI LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Brooklyn FI LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $5,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHC. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2,811.8% in the first quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 16.5% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHC opened at $45.44 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.84 and a fifty-two week high of $45.87.

About Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

