Minnova (CVE:MCI) Trading Up 46.7% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Minnova Corp. (CVE:MCI – Get Free Report) were up 46.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.22. Approximately 511,325 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 214% from the average daily volume of 163,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Minnova Trading Up 46.7%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.55 million, a P/E ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.09 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.07.

About Minnova

Minnova Corp. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties. The company operates in two segments, Mineral Exploration and Renewable Energy. It primarily explores for gold. The company holds 100% interests in the PL Gold mine and the Nokomis property located in Manitoba. It also engages in the research and development of biomass gasification technology to produce renewable energy.

