Head to Head Survey: New Horizon Aircraft (HOVR) and The Competition

New Horizon Aircraft (NASDAQ:HOVR – Get Free Report) is one of 33 public companies in the “AEROSP/DEFENSE” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare New Horizon Aircraft to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.0% of New Horizon Aircraft shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.5% of shares of all “AEROSP/DEFENSE” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.1% of New Horizon Aircraft shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of shares of all “AEROSP/DEFENSE” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares New Horizon Aircraft and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio New Horizon Aircraft N/A $5.20 million 17.20 New Horizon Aircraft Competitors $18.81 billion $730.78 million 11.36

Analyst Recommendations

New Horizon Aircraft’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than New Horizon Aircraft. New Horizon Aircraft is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for New Horizon Aircraft and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Horizon Aircraft 0 0 1 1 3.50 New Horizon Aircraft Competitors 408 2176 3405 126 2.53

New Horizon Aircraft currently has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.28%. As a group, “AEROSP/DEFENSE” companies have a potential upside of 0.68%. Given New Horizon Aircraft’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe New Horizon Aircraft is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares New Horizon Aircraft and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Horizon Aircraft N/A -36.78% 37.46% New Horizon Aircraft Competitors -957.09% -49.98% -10.68%

Risk and Volatility

New Horizon Aircraft has a beta of 2.62, indicating that its share price is 162% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Horizon Aircraft’s peers have a beta of 1.22, indicating that their average share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

New Horizon Aircraft beats its peers on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About New Horizon Aircraft

New Horizon Aircraft Ltd., an aerospace original equipment manufacturer company, focuses on designing and developing hybrid electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for the regional air mobility market in the Uinted States. The company is developing Cavorite X7, a hybrid electric 7-seat aircraft that can take off and land vertically like and helicopter. New Horizon Aircraft Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Lindsay, Canada.

