Sivia Capital Partners LLC Invests $429,000 in Halliburton Company $HAL

Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 21,070 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 450.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,941,771 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $759,623,000 after acquiring an additional 24,506,472 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 16,093,680 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $437,587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171,722 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 7.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,813,905 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $274,349,000 after acquiring an additional 731,105 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 3.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,113,044 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $155,088,000 after acquiring an additional 193,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 5.7% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 5,279,815 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $133,949,000 after purchasing an additional 282,492 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 28th. Melius Research assumed coverage on Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Halliburton from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Halliburton from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Halliburton from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halliburton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.37.

Halliburton Stock Performance

Shares of HAL opened at $22.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.10. Halliburton Company has a 12-month low of $18.72 and a 12-month high of $32.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.90.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. The company had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 8.37%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Halliburton Company will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.78%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

