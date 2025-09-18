General Motors Company $GM Stock Position Raised by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,431 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $3,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cassia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,683 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 7,221 shares during the last quarter. Mirova lifted its stake in General Motors by 4.1% in the first quarter. Mirova now owns 133,969 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,301,000 after buying an additional 5,293 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 38.9% during the first quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 6,111,582 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $287,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,033 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the first quarter valued at $312,000. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the first quarter worth about $719,000. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at General Motors

In other General Motors news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 4,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $267,317.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 8,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,354.35. The trade was a 34.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 14,667 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $865,353.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,413. This trade represents a 54.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,104,256 shares of company stock valued at $64,129,551 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of GM stock opened at $58.74 on Thursday. General Motors Company has a 1 year low of $41.60 and a 1 year high of $61.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.48 and its 200-day moving average is $50.53. The stock has a market cap of $55.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.32.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $47.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.87 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 12.98%. General Motors’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.06 EPS. General Motors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.250-10.000 EPS. Equities analysts expect that General Motors Company will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. General Motors’s payout ratio is presently 9.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up from $43.00) on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on General Motors from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wedbush increased their price objective on General Motors from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Benchmark assumed coverage on General Motors in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Motors in a research report on Friday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

