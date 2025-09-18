Chinese Stocks To Follow Today – September 17th

Duolingo, Diageo, and UP Fintech are the three Chinese stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Chinese stocks are shares of companies domiciled in the People’s Republic of China that trade on domestic exchanges like Shanghai and Shenzhen or on international venues such as Hong Kong’s Stock Exchange and U.S. markets via ADRs. They encompass various categories—A-shares (renminbi-denominated for domestic investors), B-shares (foreign-currency-denominated), H-shares (Hong Kong-listed), and U.S.-listed Chinese ADRs. Investing in Chinese stocks provides exposure to China’s broad economy, from technology and consumer goods to finance and industrial sectors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Chinese stocks within the last several days.

Duolingo (DUOL)

Duolingo, Inc. operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

Diageo (DEO)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

UP Fintech (TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform services.

