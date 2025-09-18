Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 1,314 Shares of Intuit Inc. $INTU

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,871 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Intuit were worth $43,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of INTU. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.8% in the second quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 771 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management bought a new position in Intuit in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.7% during the second quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Intuit by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 526 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 23.1% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 886 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $662.68 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $718.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $683.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.26. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $532.65 and a twelve month high of $813.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 34.93%.

In related news, Director Scott D. Cook sold 529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.99, for a total transaction of $351,779.71. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,162,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,098,032,129.53. This represents a 0.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.99, for a total value of $27,929.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,606.69. This represents a 4.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,879 shares of company stock worth $7,558,613. 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INTU. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Intuit from $685.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Intuit from $770.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $815.00 to $785.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Intuit from $900.00 to $880.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Intuit from $850.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $797.62.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

