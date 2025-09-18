Brooklyn FI LLC Acquires 32,815 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS

Brooklyn FI LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 214,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,815 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF accounts for approximately 3.8% of Brooklyn FI LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Brooklyn FI LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $14,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 171.5% in the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 121.5% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $73.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.83. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $54.98 and a 1-year high of $74.21. The firm has a market cap of $102.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

