Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 36,367 Shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF $CGDV

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC cut its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 149,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,367 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $5,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CGDV. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of CGDV stock opened at $41.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.91. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 1-year low of $30.94 and a 1-year high of $42.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.08 and a 200 day moving average of $38.02.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Announces Dividend

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.1295 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

