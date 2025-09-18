Mark Malcolm Sells 3,220 Shares of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Stock

General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) Director Mark Malcolm sold 3,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.45, for a total transaction of $1,060,829.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 10,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,355,777.70. This trade represents a 24.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mark Malcolm also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 22nd, Mark Malcolm sold 1,210 shares of General Dynamics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.04, for a total transaction of $386,038.40.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $325.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $87.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. General Dynamics Corporation has a 1-year low of $239.20 and a 1-year high of $330.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $315.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.50.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $13.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.13 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. General Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.050-15.150 EPS. Research analysts predict that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.27%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Dynamics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GD. Rialto Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 213.8% in the 1st quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GD. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $314.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $283.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $315.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $284.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $315.78.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

