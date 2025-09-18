Chris Ph.D. Diorio Sells 4,096 Shares of Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 4,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.63, for a total transaction of $768,532.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 297,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,728,549.19. This represents a 1.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Chris Ph.D. Diorio also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Impinj alerts:

On Monday, September 15th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 5,000 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.93, for a total transaction of $909,650.00.

On Monday, September 8th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 5,000 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total transaction of $961,500.00.

On Tuesday, September 2nd, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 5,000 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.64, for a total transaction of $903,200.00.

On Thursday, August 28th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 5,000 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.79, for a total transaction of $938,950.00.

Impinj Stock Performance

Shares of PI opened at $191.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 8.44 and a current ratio of 11.64. Impinj, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.85 and a twelve month high of $239.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $158.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.03. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19,167.17 and a beta of 1.81.

Institutional Trading of Impinj

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. Impinj had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $97.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Impinj has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.470-0.510 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PI. DLD Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Impinj during the second quarter worth $1,332,840,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in Impinj by 304.4% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 972,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,184,000 after acquiring an additional 731,817 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC raised its position in Impinj by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 3,472,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,360,000 after acquiring an additional 274,764 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Impinj by 52.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 622,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,431,000 after purchasing an additional 214,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Impinj in the second quarter valued at $12,160,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Impinj from $133.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Impinj in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Impinj from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Impinj from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Impinj currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.57.

Read Our Latest Report on Impinj

About Impinj

(Get Free Report)

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company’s platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.