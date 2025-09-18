Head to Head Survey: CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) and National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI)

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) and National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

CubeSmart has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Health Investors has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CubeSmart and National Health Investors”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CubeSmart $929.08 million 10.13 $391.18 million $1.64 25.17 National Health Investors $335.18 million 11.08 $137.99 million $3.13 24.99

CubeSmart has higher revenue and earnings than National Health Investors. National Health Investors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CubeSmart, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares CubeSmart and National Health Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CubeSmart 35.44% 13.12% 5.76% National Health Investors 40.97% 10.32% 5.41%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for CubeSmart and National Health Investors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CubeSmart 0 10 7 0 2.41 National Health Investors 0 1 3 1 3.00

CubeSmart presently has a consensus price target of $46.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.45%. National Health Investors has a consensus price target of $84.20, indicating a potential upside of 7.65%. Given CubeSmart’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe CubeSmart is more favorable than National Health Investors.

Dividends

CubeSmart pays an annual dividend of $2.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. National Health Investors pays an annual dividend of $3.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. CubeSmart pays out 126.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. National Health Investors pays out 115.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. CubeSmart has raised its dividend for 16 consecutive years. CubeSmart is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.6% of CubeSmart shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.5% of National Health Investors shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of CubeSmart shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of National Health Investors shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CubeSmart beats National Health Investors on 11 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

