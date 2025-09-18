Baron Wealth Management LLC Invests $232,000 in Matson, Inc. $MATX

Baron Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,080 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Matson by 6.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,158,834 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $148,528,000 after acquiring an additional 71,902 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Matson by 424.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 958,170 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $121,428,000 after acquiring an additional 775,600 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Matson by 1.0% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 603,634 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $77,368,000 after acquiring an additional 6,135 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Matson by 10.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 461,769 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $59,188,000 after acquiring an additional 45,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Matson by 2.0% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 352,746 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $45,212,000 after acquiring an additional 6,747 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Matson news, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 1,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.94, for a total value of $114,777.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 13,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,703.54. This trade represents a 7.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MATX opened at $106.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.21. Matson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.75 and a 52-week high of $169.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The shipping company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $830.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.30 million. Matson had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 18.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 13.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 7th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is 9.74%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Matson in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Matson has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.67.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

