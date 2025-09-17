Triumph Capital Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF $GSY

Triumph Capital Management lowered its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 41.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,821 shares during the quarter. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 186.2% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Beta Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the first quarter valued at $205,000.

Shares of GSY stock opened at $50.34 on Wednesday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.98 and a fifty-two week high of $50.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.16.

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

