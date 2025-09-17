Triumph Capital Management Makes New Investment in Carnival Corporation $CCL

Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carnival alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Carnival

In other Carnival news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $371,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 64,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,916,078.50. This represents a 16.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carnival Trading Down 0.2%

CCL opened at $31.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $36.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.66. Carnival Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $15.07 and a fifty-two week high of $32.80.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Carnival had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 27.88%. Carnival’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Carnival has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.970-1.970 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.300-1.300 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carnival Corporation will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Carnival from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Carnival in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Zacks Research lowered shares of Carnival from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Carnival from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Carnival from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.42.

View Our Latest Report on CCL

About Carnival

(Free Report)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.