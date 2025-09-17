The Home Depot, Inc. $HD Shares Sold by Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC

Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC lowered its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,934 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 1.0% of Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.5% in the first quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Invst LLC now owns 6,738 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 3.3% in the first quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 880 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.2% in the first quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 4.7% in the first quarter. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC now owns 623 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Home Depot from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI set a $400.00 target price on Home Depot and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $398.00 target price (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Home Depot from $461.00 to $456.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $432.52.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of HD stock opened at $421.87 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $326.31 and a 1 year high of $439.37. The stock has a market cap of $419.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $392.22 and its 200-day moving average is $372.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.01). Home Depot had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 193.99%. The firm had revenue of $45.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 32,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.22, for a total transaction of $13,067,346.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 122,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,629,658.50. This trade represents a 21.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.23, for a total value of $2,265,740.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 16,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,635,234.11. This represents a 25.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,835 shares of company stock worth $19,623,432. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

