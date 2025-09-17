Schwab International Equity ETF $SCHF Shares Sold by Thrive Wealth Management LLC

Thrive Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 304,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,207 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $6,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Weik Capital Management lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 25,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. BIP Wealth LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 17,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 14,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Westbourne Investments Inc. lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Westbourne Investments Inc. now owns 18,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $23.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.52 and a 200 day moving average of $21.34. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $17.56 and a 1 year high of $23.34.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

