Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires 4,034 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF $GSLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 321,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $39,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GSLC. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $111,133,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 10,908.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 263,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,058,000 after buying an additional 261,574 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $14,123,000. Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1,657.3% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 86,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,556,000 after acquiring an additional 81,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholson Meyer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $8,978,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSLC opened at $129.39 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $94.88 and a 1-year high of $129.83. The company has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $125.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.07.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

