Freshworks Inc. $FRSH Shares Sold by Catalyst Private Wealth LLC

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Freshworks were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRSH. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Freshworks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Freshworks by 91.2% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Freshworks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Freshworks by 671.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 7,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Freshworks by 2,639.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 9,027 shares in the last quarter. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freshworks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FRSH opened at $12.56 on Wednesday. Freshworks Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.81 and a fifty-two week high of $19.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.23. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.77 and a beta of 0.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Freshworks ( NASDAQ:FRSH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Freshworks had a negative net margin of 7.02% and a negative return on equity of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $204.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Freshworks has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.560-0.580 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.120-0.140 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FRSH. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Freshworks from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Freshworks in a report on Friday, September 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Freshworks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Freshworks in a report on Friday, September 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Freshworks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Insider Transactions at Freshworks

In related news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total value of $60,717.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 44,218 shares in the company, valued at $573,065.28. This trade represents a 9.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mika Yamamoto sold 4,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total transaction of $56,529.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 533,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,038,027.74. This trade represents a 0.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 79,181 shares of company stock valued at $1,107,538. 11.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Freshworks Profile

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

