AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of £109.30 ($149.20) and traded as high as £115.02 ($157.00). AstraZeneca shares last traded at £113.46 ($154.87), with a volume of 3,997,226 shares traded.

AZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a £135 target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a £142 price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a £110 target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of £131.75.

The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of £113.23 and a 200-day moving average of £109.30. The stock has a market cap of £174.68 billion, a PE ratio of 2,122.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.17.

In related news, insider Aradhana Sarin sold 9,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of £115.12, for a total transaction of £1,100,892.56. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AstraZeneca (LSE/STO/Nasdaq: AZN) is a global, science-led biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the discovery, development and commercialisation of prescription medicines, primarily for the treatment of diseases in three therapy areas – Oncology, Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Immunology.

