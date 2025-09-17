AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$39.32 and traded as high as C$41.64. AltaGas shares last traded at C$41.06, with a volume of 673,329 shares traded.

ALA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on AltaGas from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on AltaGas from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on AltaGas from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AltaGas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$44.33.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$40.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$39.32. The company has a market cap of C$12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.26, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. AltaGas’s payout ratio is 47.12%.

AltaGas Ltd owns and operates a diversified basket of energy infrastructure businesses. Business is conducted through four segments: Midstream, power, utilities and corporate. Utility business owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution assets across North America. Midstream business subsequent to the sale of non-core midstream assets in Canada and also engaged in the natural gas liquid processing and extraction, transportation, and storage.

