B. Riley Begins Coverage on Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH)

B. Riley began coverage on shares of Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TBPH. Jones Trading raised Theravance Biopharma to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Zacks Research raised Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Wall Street Zen raised Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Theravance Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of TBPH opened at $14.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.61. Theravance Biopharma has a 52-week low of $7.88 and a 52-week high of $14.55. The firm has a market cap of $720.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.58 and a beta of 0.04.

In other Theravance Biopharma news, SVP Rhonda Farnum sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total transaction of $113,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 326,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,723,596.02. The trade was a 2.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Theravance Biopharma by 1,201.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Theravance Biopharma by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. R Squared Ltd boosted its position in Theravance Biopharma by 636.6% during the 1st quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 12,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 10,822 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

