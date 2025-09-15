Wall Street Zen Downgrades Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) to Hold

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Ultralife Stock Performance

Shares of ULBI opened at $6.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $114.01 million, a P/E ratio of 36.05 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 3.31. Ultralife has a one year low of $4.07 and a one year high of $10.09.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $48.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.00 million. Ultralife had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 2.68%.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ultralife

In related news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 29,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.63 per share, with a total value of $197,348.58. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,128,731 shares in the company, valued at $7,483,486.53. This represents a 2.71% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 58,664 shares of company stock valued at $387,049. Insiders own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ULBI. Truffle Hound Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultralife in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,245,000. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultralife in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,020,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Ultralife by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,292,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,632,000 after purchasing an additional 188,384 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Ultralife by 474.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 70,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 58,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ultralife in the 2nd quarter valued at about $331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.68% of the company’s stock.

Ultralife Company Profile

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium-ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

