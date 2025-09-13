Shore Capital Increases Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Price Target to GBX 1,110

Kainos Group (LON:KNOS – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Shore Capital from GBX 1,070 to GBX 1,110 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on KNOS. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,025 target price on shares of Kainos Group in a research report on Monday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 target price on shares of Kainos Group in a research report on Monday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Kainos Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,080.
Kainos Group Stock Performance
Kainos Group Company Profile
Kainos Group plc engages in the provision of digital technology services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, Central Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Services, Workday Services, and Workday Products. The Digital Services segment develops and supports custom digital service platforms for transforming service delivery in public, commercial, and healthcare sectors.
