David John Braben Sells 8,605 Shares of Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) Stock

Frontier Developments plc (LON:FDEV – Get Free Report) insider David John Braben sold 8,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 377, for a total value of £32,440.85.

David John Braben also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 11th, David John Braben sold 8,850 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 388, for a total value of £34,338.

On Wednesday, September 10th, David John Braben sold 7,643 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 388, for a total value of £29,654.84.

On Monday, September 8th, David John Braben sold 7,329 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 379, for a total value of £27,776.91.

On Friday, September 5th, David John Braben sold 6,769 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 376, for a total value of £25,451.44.

On Thursday, September 4th, David John Braben sold 10,000 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 371, for a total value of £37,100.

On Wednesday, September 3rd, David John Braben sold 15,000 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 360, for a total value of £54,000.

On Tuesday, September 2nd, David John Braben sold 14,750 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 360, for a total transaction of £53,100.

On Monday, September 1st, David John Braben sold 15,000 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 370, for a total transaction of £55,500.

On Thursday, August 28th, David John Braben sold 22,000 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 380, for a total transaction of £83,600.

On Tuesday, August 26th, David John Braben sold 5,000 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 380, for a total transaction of £19,000.

Frontier Developments Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of LON:FDEV opened at GBX 382.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £142.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 928.40, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.03. Frontier Developments plc has a 12 month low of GBX 175.60 and a 12 month high of GBX 397. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 370.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 276.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Frontier Developments ( LON:FDEV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 10th. The company reported GBX 42.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Frontier Developments had a negative return on equity of 30.43% and a negative net margin of 24.05%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Frontier Developments plc will post 7.0917759 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FDEV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Frontier Developments from GBX 330 to GBX 450 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Frontier Developments from GBX 310 to GBX 390 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Frontier Developments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 420.

About Frontier Developments

Frontier is a leading independent developer and publisher of video games for PC and console, creating immersive and fun gameplay, with unparalleled artistic quality.

At Frontier, we specialise in creating endless possibilities in playful, fun and creative worlds. From some of the world’s biggest licensed entertainment and sporting franchises, to intricately crafted worlds where players can explore and make their mark, our games are all underpinned by our unwavering passion for creating compelling and innovative experiences that continue to inspire and delight our players.

We have created games that have defined genres, been critically acclaimed, and reached many millions of players.

Further Reading

