Firefly Aerospace, Inc.’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on September 16th (NASDAQ:FLY)

Firefly Aerospace’s (NASDAQ:FLY – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, September 16th. Firefly Aerospace had issued 19,296,000 shares in its public offering on August 7th. The total size of the offering was $868,320,000 based on an initial share price of $45.00. During Firefly Aerospace’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Firefly Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Firefly Aerospace to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Firefly Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded Firefly Aerospace to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Firefly Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.86.

Shares of Firefly Aerospace stock opened at $43.75 on Friday. Firefly Aerospace has a 12 month low of $41.57 and a 12 month high of $73.80.

Firefly Aerospace is a market leading space and defense technology company with an established track record of success providing comprehensive mission solutions to national security, government, and commercial customers. Our mission is to enable responsive, regular, and reliable launch, transit, and operations in space for our customers across the globe.

