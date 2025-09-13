OSB Group (LON:OSB) Insider Sells £3,476.55 in Stock

OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB – Get Free Report) insider Victoria Hyde sold 645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 539, for a total value of £3,476.55.

OSB Group Stock Down 0.1%

LON OSB opened at GBX 553.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 552.53 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 494.94. OSB Group Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 343.60 and a 52 week high of GBX 574.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 804.51 and a beta of 1.41.

OSB Group (LON:OSB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The company reported GBX 37.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. OSB Group had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 18.78%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OSB Group Plc will post 85.1214128 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital boosted their price objective on shares of OSB Group from GBX 610 to GBX 655 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on OSB Group from GBX 565 to GBX 635 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 645.

About OSB Group

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist mortgage lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgages, residential development finance, secured funding, bridging, and asset finance services.

