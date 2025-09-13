OSB Group (LON:OSB) Insider Sells £3,476.55 in Stock

OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB – Get Free Report) insider Victoria Hyde sold 645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 539, for a total value of £3,476.55.
OSB Group Stock Down 0.1%
LON OSB opened at GBX 553.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 552.53 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 494.94. OSB Group Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 343.60 and a 52 week high of GBX 574.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 804.51 and a beta of 1.41.
OSB Group (LON:OSB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The company reported GBX 37.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. OSB Group had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 18.78%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OSB Group Plc will post 85.1214128 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on OSB Group
About OSB Group
OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist mortgage lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgages, residential development finance, secured funding, bridging, and asset finance services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than OSB Group
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Tesla’s U.S. Market Is At An 8-Year Low… How Bad Could It Get?
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Congress: The Biggest Trades Impacting Markets Today
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- 3 Companies Boosting Buybacks While Others Pull Back
Receive News & Ratings for OSB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.