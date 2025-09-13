Insider Buying: GSK (LON:GSK) Insider Purchases 9 Shares of Stock

GSK plc (LON:GSK – Get Free Report) insider Emma Walmsley bought 9 shares of GSK stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,486 per share, with a total value of £133.74.

On Monday, August 11th, Emma Walmsley acquired 9 shares of GSK stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,408 per share, with a total value of £126.72.

Shares of GSK stock opened at GBX 1,503.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £60.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,818.02, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,428.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,432.82. GSK plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,242.50 and a 1 year high of GBX 1,649.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.64, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

GSK ( LON:GSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported GBX 75.30 earnings per share for the quarter. GSK had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 8.02%. As a group, analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 175.980975 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GSK shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,100 price target on shares of GSK in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 target price on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,460 to GBX 1,400 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 price objective on shares of GSK in a research report on Friday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,637.50.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

