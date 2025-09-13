Cohort (LON:CHRT) Insider Sells £208,106.64 in Stock

Cohort plc (LON:CHRT – Get Free Report) insider Simon Walther sold 16,569 shares of Cohort stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,256, for a total transaction of £208,106.64.

On Wednesday, July 16th, Simon Walther sold 54,979 shares of Cohort stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,743, for a total transaction of £958,283.97.

On Wednesday, July 16th, Simon Walther sold 55,021 shares of Cohort stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,743, for a total transaction of £959,016.03.

Shares of LON CHRT opened at GBX 1,390 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £633.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,141.24 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.28, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.55. Cohort plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 800 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,796. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,388.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,366.58.

Cohort last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported GBX 54.44 EPS for the quarter. Cohort had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 7.56%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cohort plc will post 42.7951807 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,630 price target on shares of Cohort in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cohort presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,630.

Cohort plc is the parent company of seven innovative, agile and responsive businesses based in the UK, Australia, Germany and Portugal, providing a wide range of services and products for domestic and export customers in defence and related markets.

The Group is split into two segments:

Communications and Intelligence

– EID designs and manufactures advanced communications systems for naval and military customers.

