Lake Street Capital Cuts Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX) Price Target to $5.00

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Lake Street Capital from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BIOX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price objective (down from $6.50) on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised Bioceres Crop Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 31st. Brookline Capital Management downgraded Bioceres Crop Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Bioceres Crop Solutions from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIOX opened at $2.04 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $127.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.43. Bioceres Crop Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.97 and a 12-month high of $8.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fourth Sail Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP now owns 4,627,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,125,000 after buying an additional 928,708 shares during the period. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 993,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Long Focus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 829,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 823,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after buying an additional 71,581 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions by 77.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 236,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 103,337 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.68% of the company’s stock.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. It operates through Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition segments. The Seed and Integrated Products segment provides seed traits, germplasms, and seed treatment packs for healthier, and higher yielding crops.

