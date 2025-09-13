TD Cowen Raises Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target to $375.00

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) had its price target boosted by TD Cowen from $325.00 to $375.00 in a research note published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.84.

Get Oracle alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Oracle

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE:ORCL opened at $292.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $244.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $829.98 billion, a PE ratio of 67.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.46. Oracle has a fifty-two week low of $118.86 and a fifty-two week high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 72.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oracle will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 46.08%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, insider Michael D. Sicilia sold 15,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.48, for a total transaction of $4,041,142.40. Following the sale, the insider owned 99,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,247,469.76. This trade represents a 13.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 3,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.32, for a total transaction of $770,655.96. Following the sale, the director directly owned 31,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,337,214.04. The trade was a 9.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,183 shares of company stock valued at $10,353,198 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Oracle

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 284.9% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

(Get Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.