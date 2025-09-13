Kistos’ (KIST) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Kistos (LON:KIST – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 230 price objective on the stock.

Kistos Stock Performance

LON:KIST opened at GBX 166 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.33, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 165.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 149.86. Kistos has a 1 year low of GBX 93 and a 1 year high of GBX 200. The company has a market capitalization of £137.55 million, a P/E ratio of -263.49 and a beta of 0.33.

Kistos Company Profile

Kistos is an independent, integrated energy company with upstream and midstream operations across international markets.

Our operations span the UK, Norway, and the Netherlands. Kistos’ investments across the value chain include upstream operations, both offshore and onshore, and the operation of critical infrastructure to process and store hydrocarbons for ready deployment in the energy market.

Central to our approach is operating with industry-leading sustainability and social responsibility credentials.

