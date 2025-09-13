AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $200.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

AME has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $209.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Melius Research upgraded shares of AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Melius cut shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.00.

AMETEK Price Performance

NYSE AME opened at $189.95 on Wednesday. AMETEK has a 52 week low of $145.02 and a 52 week high of $198.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $43.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $183.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.21.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.09. AMETEK had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. AMETEK has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.060-7.200 EPS. Analysts forecast that AMETEK will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.97%.

Institutional Trading of AMETEK

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in AMETEK during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 628.6% during the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 129.7% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

See Also

