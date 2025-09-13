Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Upgraded to Positive at Susquehanna

Susquehanna upgraded shares of Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Susquehanna currently has $360.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $340.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stephens lifted their price target on Saia from $274.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Saia from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $387.00 to $410.00 in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised Saia to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Saia from $290.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Saia currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $347.16.

Saia Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA opened at $312.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $301.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.19. Saia has a 52-week low of $229.12 and a 52-week high of $624.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 2.00.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $817.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.59 million. Saia had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 8.96%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Saia will post 15.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Saia

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIA. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Saia by 127.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Saia by 177.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 111 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in Saia during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Saia during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Saia by 52.9% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

