DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DMAC. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on DiaMedica Therapeutics from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, DiaMedica Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.

Get DiaMedica Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on DMAC

DiaMedica Therapeutics Trading Down 2.6%

DMAC opened at $7.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.58. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.19 and a 12-month high of $7.49. The firm has a market cap of $366.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 1.40.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). On average, research analysts forecast that DiaMedica Therapeutics will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DiaMedica Therapeutics

In other DiaMedica Therapeutics news, major shareholder Jan Stahlberg bought 50,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $304,632.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 7,764,465 shares in the company, valued at $46,586,790. This trade represents a 0.66% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 2,542,857 shares of company stock worth $11,358,598. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DiaMedica Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DiaMedica Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 151.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 84,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 51,139 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 180,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 59,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. 10.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on improving the lives of people suffering from serious diseases with a focus on acute ischemic stroke. Its lead candidate is DM199, a pharmaceutically active recombinant form of the human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase II/III trials for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke, as well as that is in Phase 2 to treat cardio-renal disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.