Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Price Target Raised to $120.00

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Free Report) had its price target increased by Bank of America from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

THO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Zacks Research upgraded Thor Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up from $88.00) on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. KeyCorp raised Thor Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Roth Capital set a $77.00 price objective on Thor Industries and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thor Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.88.

Shares of THO opened at $105.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.34. Thor Industries has a 12 month low of $63.15 and a 12 month high of $118.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is presently 47.96%.

Thor Industries declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein bought 3,000 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.40 per share, with a total value of $256,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 136,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,648,560. This represents a 2.25% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,376,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $407,606,000 after acquiring an additional 326,584 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its holdings in Thor Industries by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 4,265,031 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $378,777,000 after purchasing an additional 782,114 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Thor Industries by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,959,547 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $224,364,000 after purchasing an additional 29,012 shares during the period. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL boosted its stake in Thor Industries by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 2,674,398 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $237,513,000 after purchasing an additional 225,997 shares during the period. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in Thor Industries by 106.2% in the 1st quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,250,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,762,000 after buying an additional 643,851 shares in the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

