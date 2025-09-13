Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Research Coverage Started at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $138.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CFR. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Price Performance

Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $127.55 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 1 year low of $100.31 and a 1 year high of $147.64. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.74.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The bank reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.11. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $567.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is currently 43.06%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $241,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.9% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,524 shares of the bank’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 55.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after buying an additional 6,484 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 59.6% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

