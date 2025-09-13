CIBC Issues Pessimistic Forecast for West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) Stock Price

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$122.00 to C$119.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$119.00.

Shares of TSE:WFG opened at C$104.51 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$101.00 and a 200-day moving average of C$103.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.24 billion, a PE ratio of -64.91 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 1.82. West Fraser Timber has a 52-week low of C$94.66 and a 52-week high of C$141.27.

West Fraser Timber CoLtd is a diversified wood products company with more than 60 facilities in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe. The Company produces lumber, engineered wood products (OSB, LVL, MDF, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals, and renewable energy.

