Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target Raised to C$18.00

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank Of Canada from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on LUN. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Lundin Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Dnb Nor Markets upgraded shares of Lundin Mining to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, June 16th. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$16.48.

Lundin Mining Stock Down 0.1%

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Shares of TSE LUN opened at C$16.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.58. Lundin Mining has a 12 month low of C$8.94 and a 12 month high of C$17.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.03 billion, a PE ratio of -546.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.33.

Lundin Mining Corp is a diversified Canadian base metals mining company with operations in Brazil Chile Portugal Sweden and the United States of America producing copper zinc gold and nickel. Its material mineral properties include Candelaria Chapada Eagle and Neves-Corvo.

